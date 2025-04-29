Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » MedCap’s Net Sales Jump 7%, Stock Drops 2% on Specialty Pharma’s Q1 Challenges

MedCap’s Net Sales Jump 7%, Stock Drops 2% on Specialty Pharma’s Q1 Challenges

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: April 29, 2025

Key Moments:

  • MedCap AB reported a 7% increase in net sales for Q1 2025, reaching SEK 493.8 million. The EBITA margin recovered to 17% despite a 6% drop in EBITA.
  • Assistive Tech drove growth with a 29% sales surge, while Specialty Pharma underperformed due to continued product headwinds.
  • The company’s stock price fell on Tuesday, hitting SEK 405.5

Revenue Climbs, but Earnings Pressured by Specialty Pharma

MedCap AB (OMX:MCAP) posted net sales of SEK 493.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, up from SEK 461.7 million a year earlier. This marked a 7% rise. While reported EBITA fell 6% to SEK 82.9 million from SEK 88.5 million, the adjusted EBITA margin improved to 17.0% from a reported 16.8%, indicating a recovery from the weaker close to 2024. Excluding items affecting comparability, the decline in EBITA narrowed slightly to 5%.

Net profit after tax came in at SEK 50.7 million, down from SEK 56.1 million. As for earnings per share, they declined to SEK 3.4. Operating cash flow also dropped significantly to SEK 55.4 million, contrasting last year’s SEK 92.4 million.

Assistive Tech Accelerates, Specialty Pharma Disappoints

The Assistive Tech division led the Group’s performance, with a 29% increase to SEK 238.5
Million in sales driven by both acquisitions and solid organic growth. While a minor dilution from lower-margin acquisitions was observed, the business posted earnings growth exceeding 23%, supported by resilient margins that surpassed the Group’s 2024 full-year average.

MedTech’s results were not as impressive, with the segment seeing minor contractions from Q1 2024’s results. Net sales were mostly flat, dropping to SEK 160 million from SEK 160.5 million. The EBITDA margin also fell by 0.8 percentage points. These figures were attributed to Inpac’s new production facility, as it had not reached full operational capacity.

Specialty Pharma suffered a steep earnings decline, as sales fell by SEK 21.6 million. The EBITDA slid from SEK 19 million to SEK 5.5 million, while the EBITDA margin sank to 5.7%, down over 10% from last year. The loss of royalties from its melatonin product in the UK was the biggest factor behind the disappointing performance figures. Additional pressure came from earlier delivery issues and reduced prices and volumes across parts of the existing portfolio.

Strategic Growth and Acquisition Activity Continue

MedCap remains focused on strategic acquisitions and portfolio expansion. During the quarter, the Assistive Tech business acquired Denmark-based Danrehab. All business segments are engaged in discussions with potential acquisition targets, reflecting the Group’s disciplined approach to both platform and add-on growth opportunities.

MedCap Stock Down 2%

The mixed results seemed to weigh on investor confidence, as Tuesday’s early trading hours witnessed MedCap AB’s stock experience a 2.05% downturn. The share price declined to SEK 405.5, down 8.5 basis points from yesterday’s closing figure of SEK 414.

MedCap share price falls 2%, TradingView

Outlook: Stable Demand and Acquisition-Driven Expansion

CEO Anders Dahlberg noted stable overall demand, primarily from European markets, but acknowledged growing uncertainty due to global trade dynamics. He added that looking ahead, MedCap would continue prioritizing organic growth and targeted acquisitions underpinned by its robust financial position. The Group sees favorable conditions for further development, despite the challenges facing the Specialty Pharma segment.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

MetricQ1 2025Q1 2024Change
Net SalesSEK 493.8 millionSEK 461.7 million+7%
EBITASEK 82.9 millionSEK 88.5 million-6%
EBITA Margin16.8% (17.0% adj.)19.2%-2.2 pp
Profit After TaxSEK 50.7 millionSEK 56.1 million-10%
Earnings Per ShareSEK 3.4SEK 3.8-0.4
Operating Cash FlowSEK 55.4 millionSEK 92.4 million-40%
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • M&G names Andrea Rossi as its next Chief Executive OfficerM&G names Andrea Rossi as its next Chief Executive Officer Investment management company M&G announced on Thursday that it had appointed Andrea Rossi, a former head of AXA Investment Managers, as its next Chief Executive Officer.Prior to the appointment, Rossi was senior adviser to Boston […]
  • Gold weekly recap, December 23 – December 27Gold weekly recap, December 23 – December 27 Gold rose on Friday marking the longest winning stretch in four months as a steep decline in the US dollar boosted metals appeal as an alternative investment. The precious metal however remained on track to post the biggest annual drop since […]
  • Walmart Grocery Prices Increased by 21.5% Between July 2019 and July 2022Walmart Grocery Prices Increased by 21.5% Between July 2019 and July 2022 Consumer price inflation in the US slowed to 8.7% in July 2022 from a 41-year high in June 2022 when the inflation rate accelerated to 9.1%, the highest rate since November 1981.According to The Federal Reserve's economic projection […]
  • Titan International repurchases 8 million shares from MHRTitan International repurchases 8 million shares from MHR Titan International Inc (NYSE: TWI) said on Monday that it had finalized the buyback of 8.0 million shares of common stock from MHR Fund Management in an all-cash deal valued at $57.6 million (or $7.20 per share).The transaction was […]
  • Gold remains steady on MondayGold remains steady on Monday Gold prices remained overall unchanged in the early European session, awaiting Feds meeting this week, which would shed some light into the centrals bank s future intentions regarding its Quantitative Easing. Gold prices rose on Friday, […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.4470-1.4692. The pair closed at 1.4471, losing 0.74% on a daily basis. It has been the first drop in the past 13 trading days. The daily high has been the highest level since April 9th 2003, […]