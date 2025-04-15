Key moments

Bitcoin managed to rise above the $85,800 mark on Tuesday.

According to Bitwise, the first quarter of 2025 saw publicly listed entities expand their Bitcoin reserves by a notable 16.1%.

Bitcoin Climbs Amid Strong Corporate BTC Appetite

Tuesday witnessed a notable surge in the value of Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency climbing 1.08% to reach $85,816. This upward movement appears to be fueled by the ripple effects of recent tariff policy adjustments and the continued accumulation of Bitcoin by publicly traded companies.

The prevailing market sentiment has been positively influenced by indications of potential tariff relief, particularly in the realm of automotive imports. President Trump’s signals of a pause on Chinese tech levies have also contributed to a broader sense of optimism across various asset classes, including cryptocurrencies. The perception of a more lenient approach to trade policy can have a stimulating effect on investor appetite for riskier assets like Bitcoin.

Adding to Bitcoin’s upward momentum is the sustained acquisition of the cryptocurrency by publicly listed corporations. Data by Bitwise, a major crypto index fund manager, reveals that the total Bitcoin holdings of these companies increased by a substantial 16.1% during Q1 2025. This growth underscores the increasing acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class within the corporate world.

Moreover, Strategy has been a significant contributor to this trend. Formerly known as MicroStrategy, the company has demonstrated its strong conviction in the long-term potential of Bitcoin via its aggressive acquisition strategy, financed through its at-the-market stock program.

In addition, Strategy recently augmented its Bitcoin reserves by purchasing an additional 3,459 BTC, valued at $285.8 million. This strategic move has propelled Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 531,644 BTC, solidifying its position as a major player in the Bitcoin market.

The company’s reported year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 11.4% further underscores the profitability of its BTC-centred approach. However, it’s worth noting that Strategy’s financial landscape is not without its complexities. Its substantial Bitcoin holdings, while potentially lucrative, also expose it to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market.