Key moments

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained more than 500 basis points on Monday, rising 2.40% to 21,417.40.

Major benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region, including but not limited to the KOSPI and ASX 200 indices, also enjoyed gains.

Recent modifications to the United States’ trade policies played a key role in this market rally.

Bullish Sentiment Dominates in Asia and Australia

Monday witnessed a robust value upswing of Asia-Pacific stocks, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index being the top performer. Bolstered by a shift in US tariff policy regarding certain consumer electronics, the Hang Seng Index achieved a substantial climb of 2.40%. This impressive surge translated to a gain of over 500 basis points, culminating in a closing figure of 21,417.40 for the benchmark.

Notable examples of constituent stocks that saw their share prices edge higher include Tencent Holdings Limited, which increased by 2.39%. Haier Smart Home also demonstrated positive momentum, rising by 3.01%, while CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited jumped an impressive 9.49%.

This surge in the Hang Seng Index did not occur in isolation. Instead, it unfolded against a backdrop of broad market optimism across the Asia-Pacific region. Japan’s primary stock gauge, the Nikkei 225, also exhibited strong gains, advancing by 1.18% to conclude the trading day at 33,982.14. The TOPIX index in Japan reflected this positive sentiment, recording an increase of 0.88%.

Similarly, the South Korean equity market demonstrated considerable strength. The KOSPI index experienced a rise of almost 1% to 2,455.90. Meanwhile, mainland China’s primary stock index, the SSE Composite, also edged higher, posting a gain of 0.76%. Down south, the Australian stock market, as represented by the ASX 200, also joined the regional rally, climbing by a solid 1.34% by the end of the trading session.

The primary catalyst underpinning this widespread positive movement appears to be a recent adjustment of US President Donald Trump’s trade policies. The US administration’s decision to temporarily pause the implementation of tariffs on specific consumer electronic goods originating from China has been interpreted by the market as a potential easing of trade tensions. This development has seemingly boosted risk appetite among investors, leading to increased buying activity across various sectors and markets in the region.