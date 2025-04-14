Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Copper Futures Ascend 0.70% to $4.55, Seoul Argues Against US Tariffs on Korean Copper Imports

Copper Futures Ascend 0.70% to $4.55, Seoul Argues Against US Tariffs on Korean Copper Imports

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: April 14, 2025

Key moments

  • US copper futures hit $4.55 on Monday.
  • Copper prices edged higher after US President Donald Trump exempted certain technology products from the massive duties on Chinese goods, a decision that seemingly eased some immediate concerns regarding trade friction between the two economic powerhouses and thus made assets like copper more appealing to investors.
  • South Korea has requested that the Trump administration exclude Korean copper exports to the US from tariffs.

Copper Futures Up, South Korea Seeks Tariff Exemption

On Monday, the price of US copper futures enjoyed an increase of 0.70% to reach $4.55. This upward trajectory for the industrial metal occurred as market participants reacted to adjustments in the US trade policy concerning goods imported from China.

Copper up 0.70%, TradingView

A recent announcement from the Trump administration appeared to bolster investor confidence in the demand outlook for the commodity. Namely, the White House has stated that computers and various other technological products will not be subject to the newly instated reciprocal tariffs on China.

However, this positive sentiment was tempered by ongoing considerations within the United States regarding the imposition of tariffs on metals, including copper, based on national security grounds. This potential for future trade barriers specifically targeting metals has contributed to a widening price gap between US copper futures and comparable contracts across non-US exchanges.

In contrast to the increased attractiveness of copper in the US market following the tech tariff exemptions, data released by China’s General Administration of Customs revealed a slight contraction in the country’s copper imports during March. The figures indicated that imports of unwrought copper and copper products reached 467,000 metric tons, a 1.4% decrease compared to last year. This decline in March contributed to an overall decrease of 5.2% to 1.37 million tons in China’s copper imports in 2025. According to analysts, this year-on-year reduction in China’s copper imports during March can be attributed, at least in part, to the higher copper prices prevailing in the United States. The investigation initiated by President Trump into copper imports appears to have resulted in increased shipments of refined copper to the US market, potentially at the expense of volumes directed towards China.

Meanwhile, Seoul’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has formally asked the US government to reconsider the implementation of tariff measures on copper imports originating from Korea. Officials have asserted that copper shipments from the country are not a threat to the national security interests of the United States. Moreover, a mere 3% of copper imports to the US originate from South Korea, with the commodity being utilized across construction, water infrastructure, and other essential sectors with minimal ties to US defense.

The South Korean submission also highlighted the significant investments made by Korean battery manufacturers within the United States. They total around $46.5 billion and have generated over 10,000 jobs, with the involved companies heavily relying on copper foil sourced from South Korea for their production processes. Domestic US manufacturers could also struggle as a result of copper tariffs, as they may result in higher and, thus, less competitive prices. Existing supply chains may also be affected negatively.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Commodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futuresCommodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futures WTI and Brent prices dropped midday in Europe today, as investors eyed conflicts in Iraq and Ukraine, ahead of weekly US oil inventories reports. Meanwhile, natural gas futures climbed, as investors picked up on calls for warmer days in the US […]
  • Aussie rose versus US peer, gains seemed cappedAussie rose versus US peer, gains seemed capped Australian dollar was on higher levels against its US counterpart on Wednesday, but gains were capped as support for the US dollar was strong after the positive US data on Tuesday.AUD/USD reached 0.9282 at 7:02 GMT, currently the session […]
  • Dollar Tree share price up, boosts outlook on best sales since 2011Dollar Tree share price up, boosts outlook on best sales since 2011 Dollar Tree Inc reported its biggest same-store sales growth since 2011 as the discount retailer raised its outlook and is nearing the acquisition of Family Dollar Stores Inc.Dollar Tree projected full-year earnings to range between $2.97 […]
  • Major Currency Pairs: Pivot Levels for Thursday (April 13th 2017)Major Currency Pairs: Pivot Levels for Thursday (April 13th 2017) USD/CHFR1 – 1.0036 R2 – 1.0043 R3 (Range Resistance - Sell) – 1.0049 R4 (Long Breakout) – 1.0068 R5 (Breakout Target 1) - 1.0090 R6 (Breakout Target 2) - 1.0099S1 – 1.0024 S2 – 1.0017 S3 (Range Support - Buy) – 1.0011 S4 […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1214-1.1320. The pair closed at 1.1226, falling 0.82% on a daily basis, or the most considerable daily loss since August 26th, when it depreciated 1.75%.At 6:38 GMT today EUR/USD was down […]
  • Three Japan chip plants to be sold by PanasonicThree Japan chip plants to be sold by Panasonic The chips production capacities will be bought by the Israeli TowerJazz company Panasonic is obviously about to sell three of its Japan chip plants to the Israeli TowerJazz company. This was announced by some of Reuthers sources, who are […]