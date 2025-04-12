Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/JPY settles above 6 1/2-month low, posts 2% weekly loss

USD/JPY settles above 6 1/2-month low, posts 2% weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: April 12, 2025

The USD/JPY currency pair settled above Friday’s low of 142.048, its weakest level since September 30th 2024, as escalating trade tensions and rising concerns over a wider economic fallout for the US have shaken confidence in US assets, triggering bond market sell-off and supporting traditional safe haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen.

The US Dollar losses across the board came after the latest developments on the tariff front. China’s finance ministry said on Friday that it would raise tariffs on US imports to 125% from April 12th, from the previously announced 84%.

The decision was a direct response to the Trump administration’s cumulative tariff rate of 145% on Chinese imports.

The fluctuating stance on tariffs emanating from Washington has seemingly eroded confidence in the US Dollar as a reliable store of value in times of stress and led to fund flows into other markets.

The yield on benchmark US 10-Year Treasuries settled above 4.49%, having reached 4.592% on Friday, or the highest since February 13th. The 10-year bond yield went up 49.7 basis points this week to mark the sharpest weekly increase since 2001.

The latest macro data only added to the bleak outlook. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index plummeted to its lowest level since 2022 in April, while 1-year inflation expectations rose to levels last seen in 1981.

The USD/JPY currency pair settled 0.68% lower at 143.437 on Friday.

The major Forex pair lost 2.36% for the week, or its worst performance since early February.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/CHF daily forecastForex Market: USD/CHF daily forecast During Friday’s trading session USD/CHF traded within the range of 0.8970-0.9004 and closed at 0.8982.At 6:46 GMT today USD/CHF was losing 0.06% for the day to trade at 0.8976. The pair touched a daily low at 0.8972 at 4:30 […]
  • USD/MYR holds near 1-week high ahead of US CPI, PowellUSD/MYR holds near 1-week high ahead of US CPI, Powell The USD/MYR currency pair held not far from a one-week high of 4.4745 on Wednesday ahead of the key US CPI inflation data that could provide further clues over the Federal Reserve’s monetary easing path.Annual headline consumer inflation […]
  • US Blue-Chip Stocks: Support and Resistance Levels for Thursday (November 17th)US Blue-Chip Stocks: Support and Resistance Levels for Thursday (November 17th) Apple Inc, NASDAQ: AAPLR1 – $110.32 R2 – $110.66 R3 (Range Resistance - Sell) – $110.99 R4 (Long Breakout) – $111.99 R5 (Breakout Target 1) - $113.15 R6 (Breakout Target 2) - $113.74S1 – $109.66 S2 – $109.32 S3 (Range […]
  • AbbVie appoints new Chief Executive OfficerAbbVie appoints new Chief Executive Officer AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had appointed Robert A. Michael, the company’s current President and Chief Operating Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer.Michael is to succeed Richard A. […]
  • US stocks decline after BOJ denies stimulus raiseUS stocks decline after BOJ denies stimulus raise US stocks declined after Bank of Japan Governor said he sees no point in raising stimulus for now. The S&P 500 fell 1% similar to its futures before US stock market opened yesterday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.8% .Fed’s […]
  • AUD/USD higher ahead of Federal Reserve policy meetingAUD/USD higher ahead of Federal Reserve policy meeting Australian dollar gained ground against the greenback ahead of the Federal Reserve Banks two-day meeting on policy, at which the central bank will probably maintain the monthly pace of its monetary stimulus, that tends to debase the US […]