Key moments

Pre-Market Hours See US Steel’s Share Price Breach $45

United States Steel witnessed a dramatic surge in its stock value on Monday as investor enthusiasm propelled the company’s shares skyward by an impressive 16.22%, culminating in a closing price of $44.50. The bullish sentiment surrounding US Steel extended into the pre-market trading hours on Tuesday, when the company’s stock experienced a further climb of 1.62%, reaching $45.22.

The catalyst behind this notable price spike was an order issued by President Donald Trump, directing a review of Nippon Steel’s proposal to acquire US Steel in a deal valued at $14.1 billion. The Biden administration had effectively blocked the transaction in January due to concerns related to national security, a decision that prompted both companies to file a joint lawsuit against the US government.

President Trump instructed the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to undertake a new review of the proposed merger over the subsequent 45 days. The purpose of this renewed examination is to ascertain whether the national security concerns that led to the initial blockage can be adequately addressed.

It is noteworthy that former President Biden had explicitly reserved the prerogative to issue further directives regarding the potential sale. President Trump’s recent intervention appears to be exercising this reserved right. Within the 45-day timeframe, President Trump has requested that CFIUS submit a recommendation outlining whether any measures proposed by US Steel and Nippon Steel are “sufficient to mitigate any national security risks” previously identified by the committee.

US Steel has openly welcomed President Trump’s order, characterizing it as a validation of their decision to challenge the previous administration’s decision. The company expressed its eagerness to collaborate closely with President Trump to finalize what it described as a significant investment that would preserve existing jobs, create new employment opportunities, bolster national security, and “ secure a bright future for American manufacturing.” Similarly, Nippon Steel also conveyed its appreciation for the decision to review the potential acquisition.