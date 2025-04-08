Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver off 7-month low, holds ground above $30.00

Spot Silver off 7-month low, holds ground above $30.00

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: April 8, 2025

Spot Silver rebounded from a 7-month low of $28.37 per troy ounce, while steading above the $30.00 mark, amid shifting global trade dynamics.

US President Trump has indicated willingness to engage in trade negotiations with major partners, which paved the way for some optimism over a potential easing of trade tensions.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said nearly 70 countries had reached out to Washington to discuss tariff relief.

Media reports emerged on Monday stating that multiple countries were engaging with the US to negotiate “great deals” and that the White House was considering a potential 90-day pause on tariffs. However, the White House reaffirmed its commitment to the tariff strategy, with trade advisors asserting that the policy was not a subject for negotiation.

On the other hand, US President Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on goods imported from China, unless Beijing lifts its levies on US imports. Beijing condemned this as “economic bullying” and a “mistake on top of a mistake,” reiterating its commitment to take countermeasures to protect its interests. These developments only added to concerns over a prolonged trade war between the two economic powerhouses.

Market focus now sets on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March meeting, due out on Wednesday, for clues over how policy makers have weighed the risk of a broader tariff war.

Markets are now pricing in about 93 basis points of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by December.

Spot Silver was last up 0.41% on the day to trade at $30.21 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • General Motors is back for a second chance as bailout endsGeneral Motors is back for a second chance as bailout ends General Motors Co., or the company recently called "Government Motors" because of the huge help it received from US Government, is officially free from U.S. taxpayer ownership, signaling the domestic auto industry’s rebound from the deepest […]
  • USD/CHF pulls back from one-week highUSD/CHF pulls back from one-week high The USD/CHF currency pair was weaker on Thursday, pulling back from a 1-week peak of 0.9054, as US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and a cautious approach from Federal Reserve policy makers prompted market players to reassess US interest […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1120-1.1196. The pair closed at 1.1143, shedding 0.11% on a daily basis. It has been the 16th drop in the past 32 trading days and also a third consecutive one. The daily low has been the […]
  • USD/JPY maintains ground above 100.00 due to trimmed safe haven demandUSD/JPY maintains ground above 100.00 due to trimmed safe haven demand USD/JPY continued trading above 100.00 on Friday, as expectations that monetary stimulus programs in the United States, Europe and Japan will remain in place dampened demand for safe haven assets such as the Japanese yen.USD/JPY reached a […]
  • FedEx profit rises 14%, still lower than expectedFedEx profit rises 14%, still lower than expected FedEx Corp. is one of the largest global shipping companies, and provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through its subsidiaries. The fiscal second-quarter of FedEx Corp. is reported to rose 14%, although it […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.5032-1.5118. The daily low has also been the lowest level since July 15th 2013. The pair closed at 1.5089, losing 0.05% on a daily basis.At 8:13 GMT today GBP/USD was up 0.07% for the day […]