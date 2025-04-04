Key moments

Tariff Shockwave Hits Apple

Thursday’s market upheaval delivered a particularly harsh blow to Apple, as the tech giant’s stock plummeted by 9.25%, closing near the $203 mark. This dramatic downturn, the most severe since March 2020, came in the wake of President Trump’s announcement of sweeping “reciprocal tariffs,” which are likely to have a detrimental effect on Apple’s complex global supply chain. Pre-market figures suggest that Apple’s stock will continue its downturn, falling below $203 price point.

The primary driver behind this sharp decline was Apple’s substantial reliance on Asian manufacturing, particularly its extensive operations in China. The newly imposed tariffs, which push effective rates of 54% on Chinese imports, present a significant challenge to Apple’s established production model. Approximately 85% of Apple’s iPhones are produced in China, making the company exceptionally susceptible to the newly implemented tariff regime.

The company now confronts the daunting task of potentially relocating production facilities, which could disrupt delivery timelines and negatively impact profit margins. Moreover, while Apple has initiated efforts to diversify its supply chain by expanding operations in countries like India and Vietnam, the expanded tariff policies, which include those nations, significantly limit the company’s ability to easily relocate.

The market’s reaction to the tariff announcement was swift and severe, with Apple shedding over $300 billion in market capitalization. The volatility of Apple’s stock, which has experienced numerous significant price swings in the past year, further highlights the uncertainty surrounding the company’s prospects in the face of these trade challenges.

The broader tech sector also experienced a sharp sell-off, with other “Magnificent Seven” stocks facing significant losses. The collective market capitalization of these major tech companies decreased by over $1 trillion, and analysts predict that tech stocks will remain under substantial pressure as companies navigate the complexities of the new tariff landscape.