Bitcoin Plunges Below $82,000

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: April 3, 2025

Key moments

  • On Thursday, Bitcoin’s price fell once again, reaching $81,681.
  • Prominent cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and XRP followed suit, with their respective values decreasing.
  • MARA Holdings, a Bitcoin mining company, announced that its production in March increased by 17%.

Crypto Market Tumbles, Tariffs and Economic Fears Drive Prices Down

Bitcoin’s price sank significantly over the past 24 hours, with the coin fluctuating near $81,680. This decline coincided with broader market instability, attributed in part to newly implemented trade tariffs that triggered a sell-off across markets.

Bitcoin falls below $82,000, TradingView

This impact extended beyond Bitcoin, as altcoins also felt the pressure. Ethereum and XRP, two prominent cryptocurrencies, each saw their values decrease by over 1.50%. The downturn reflects a general risk aversion among traders, who are reassessing their positions in light of the evolving economic landscape.

The recent tariff policies, which include significant levies on imports from major trading partners such as China and the European Union, have raised concerns about a potential economic slowdown. Analysts are warning that these tariffs could trigger a recession, impacting both the US and global economies. The fear and greed index, a measure of market sentiment, has also shown a decline, reflecting heightened anxiety among investors.

Historically, the cryptocurrency market, like the stock market, has demonstrated sensitivity to significant economic events. Past instances, such as the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in sharp market declines. Rebounds in these instances were largely attributed to intervention by the Federal Reserve, which implemented measures to stabilize the economy.

In odds with prevailing market uncertainty, April 3rd witnessed the Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings report positive operational results. According to the latest figures, MARA achieved a 17% month-over-month increase in its Bitcoin mining production for March. As the company now holds over 47,000 BTC, it is among the most prominent Bitcoin holders globally. The firm’s mining pool, MARAPool, was also reported to have outperformed network averages, contributing to increased block wins and higher earnings.

