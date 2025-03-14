Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

DAX Open Price 22,578.10 EUR: Index Under Pressure From Trade Tensions, Futures Point to Recovery

Written by Sandra Leggero
, | Updated: March 14, 2025

Key moments

  • DAX experiences a 0.48% decline amidst escalating US-EU trade tensions, with significant impact on auto and tech sectors.
  • German wholesale price data emerges as a crucial factor influencing European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut expectations.
  • Futures markets indicate a potential recovery, with the DAX projecting a 121-point increase ahead of the European trading session.

DAX Reacts to Shifting Trade Winds and Fiscal Uncertainty

The DAX witnessed a downturn on March 13, primarily attributed to the intensifying trade dispute between the United States and the European Union. Retaliatory tariffs and threats of further levies, particularly impacting the automotive and technology sectors, created a climate of investor apprehension. The decline of 0.48%, although a partial reversal of the previous day’s gains, highlights the market’s sensitivity to geopolitical trade developments. Furthermore, the automotive sector saw notable losses, with major players such as Daimler Truck Holding, BMW, and Volkswagen experiencing significant drops. The tech sector also faced pressure, with companies like Infineon Technologies and SAP registering declines.

DAX 40 Index Down 0.48%

Concurrently, Germany’s wholesale price numbers are also being observed, as they are predicted to give information concerning the state of the domestic demand. Economists’ forecasts suggest a potential slowdown in wholesale price growth, which could influence the ECB’s monetary policy decisions. Reduced prices might encourage expectations of a more relaxed monetary policy from the central bank, with potential rate cuts to follow. However, any deviation from these forecasts could trigger market volatility. The data relating to the German wholesale prices is being watched carefully, as it will give clues to the strength of the German economy.

Beyond economic indicators, the DAX’s trajectory remains closely tied to developments in German fiscal policy. Ongoing discussions regarding debt brake reforms and infrastructure funding are critical factors. The lack of reported progress in negotiations between political parties has introduced an element of uncertainty. Market analysts closely monitor German bond yields, particularly the 10-year Bund yield, as a gauge of fiscal policy sentiment. The 10-year Bond yield closed at 2.85%. The market is waiting to see if the 3% level is reached. The ability for Germany to enact fiscal stimulus will be a large factor in the overall health of the DAX.

Looking ahead, the DAX’s near-term performance will be influenced by several key factors, including the resolution of US-EU trade disputes, the outcomes of German fiscal policy negotiations, and the broader economic data releases. Despite the recent pullback, futures markets suggest a potential rebound, indicating a degree of market optimism.

