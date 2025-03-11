$TRUMP Coin Past $10.50: Project Sees $350M+ Profit, Sparks Concerns

Key moments

The $TRUMP memecoin project linked to Donald Trump reportedly generated at least $350 million within three weeks of its launch.

A substantial portion of the revenue remains in a liquidity pool, supporting the coin’s value, with Trump-linked accounts holding a significant number of tokens.

Discrepancies in token distribution and pricing raise questions about transparency and potential undisclosed financial gains.

$TRUMP Memecoin Generates Significant Revenue Amidst Controversy

The $TRUMP memecoin, associated with Donald Trump, has reportedly generated substantial financial gains within a short period, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Reports indicate that at least $350 million was generated from the memecoin’s launch, with a significant portion of these funds held within a liquidity pool. This pool serves to maintain the coin’s value, which has remained relatively high since its inception. The fact that Trump-linked accounts hold a large amount of the coin, with a high notional value, adds to the controversy.

The nature of the memecoin, described as “an expression of support” for Trump’s ideals, but disclaiming any political affiliation, has drawn scrutiny. The token’s rapid appreciation in value, coupled with the large sums involved, has prompted questions about the transparency of the project’s financial operations. Specifically, the distribution of approximately 14.7 million tokens to various cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, and Coinbase, has raised concerns. The pricing and terms of these transfers remain undisclosed, leading to speculation about potential undisclosed financial arrangements.

The initial distribution of the $TRUMP tokens saw varied pricing, with early sales occurring at significantly lower values than later transactions. This price fluctuation, alongside the undisclosed terms of token transfers to exchanges, has fueled concerns about potential financial gains for the project’s organizers. The fact that a portion of the tokens were transferred to a Binance account when the price was above $60 per token has added to the speculation. Donald Trump’s own comments on the memecoin, stating he “doesn’t know much about it other than I launched it,” have done little to quell the controversy surrounding the project’s financial dealings.