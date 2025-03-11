Tesla Shares Tumble: 15% Decline Marks 5-Year Low

Key moments

Tesla stock experiences a 15% drop, the most significant single-day decline since September 2020.

The market capitalization of Tesla decreases by approximately $130 billion, with Elon Musk’s personal wealth diminishing by $29 billion.

Seven-week consecutive decline for Tesla stock, marking the longest losing streak since its 2010 Nasdaq debut.

Market Reacts to Tesla’s Financial Performance and Musk’s Public Engagements

Tesla’s stock witnessed a substantial downturn, with shares plummeting 15% in a single trading session. This marked the company’s most significant daily decline in approximately five years. The market reaction resulted in a $130 billion reduction in Tesla’s market capitalization, while Elon Musk’s personal wealth experienced a $29 billion decrease. This sharp drop contributed to a broader trend of declining valuation for the electric vehicle manufacturer.

The recent performance of Tesla stock reflects a sustained period of market challenges. The company has experienced a seven-week consecutive decline, the longest such streak since its initial public offering in 2010. This period of market volatility coincides with Elon Musk’s increased public engagement, including his role as a “special government employee” and his involvement in various ventures.

Concerns among analysts have arisen regarding potential brand erosion, attributed in part to Musk’s public actions and policy positions. The company has also implemented significant cost-cutting measures, including workforce reductions and departmental closures. Additionally, Musk’s public statements on geopolitical issues have drawn attention and contributed to the ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s market performance. In a recent interview, Musk acknowledged the challenges of managing Tesla amidst his various other endeavors, while also stating his commitment to significant cost reduction.