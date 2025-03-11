Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Tesla Shares Tumble: 15% Decline Marks 5-Year Low

Tesla Shares Tumble: 15% Decline Marks 5-Year Low

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: March 11, 2025

Key moments

  • Tesla stock experiences a 15% drop, the most significant single-day decline since September 2020.
  • The market capitalization of Tesla decreases by approximately $130 billion, with Elon Musk’s personal wealth diminishing by $29 billion.
  • Seven-week consecutive decline for Tesla stock, marking the longest losing streak since its 2010 Nasdaq debut.

Market Reacts to Tesla’s Financial Performance and Musk’s Public Engagements

Tesla’s stock witnessed a substantial downturn, with shares plummeting 15% in a single trading session. This marked the company’s most significant daily decline in approximately five years. The market reaction resulted in a $130 billion reduction in Tesla’s market capitalization, while Elon Musk’s personal wealth experienced a $29 billion decrease. This sharp drop contributed to a broader trend of declining valuation for the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Tesla Stock Down 15%

The recent performance of Tesla stock reflects a sustained period of market challenges. The company has experienced a seven-week consecutive decline, the longest such streak since its initial public offering in 2010. This period of market volatility coincides with Elon Musk’s increased public engagement, including his role as a “special government employee” and his involvement in various ventures.

Concerns among analysts have arisen regarding potential brand erosion, attributed in part to Musk’s public actions and policy positions. The company has also implemented significant cost-cutting measures, including workforce reductions and departmental closures. Additionally, Musk’s public statements on geopolitical issues have drawn attention and contributed to the ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s market performance. In a recent interview, Musk acknowledged the challenges of managing Tesla amidst his various other endeavors, while also stating his commitment to significant cost reduction.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Gold trading outlook: futures swing as escalation in Ukraine fails to offset Fed tapering prospectsGold trading outlook: futures swing as escalation in Ukraine fails to offset Fed tapering prospects Gold hovered near the $1 300 mark amid reports of hasty US recovery and accelerating economic growth, alongside a reduction in Chinese demand forecasts. Losses were kept in check by fears of further escalation of tension in Ukraine.Gold […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2768 - 1.2689. The pair closed 0.1% higher at 1.2731, rising for a fourth day.At 06:45 GMT today USD/CAD was down 0.28% to trade at 1.2708. The cross held in a daily range of 1.2691 - […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/SEK daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/SEK daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/SEK within the range of 9.5081-9.5958. The daily high has also been the highest level since December 29th. The pair closed at 9.5547, gaining 0.18% on a daily basis.At 8:11 GMT today EUR/SEK was up 0.08% for the […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: Crude oil and natural gas futuresCommodities trading outlook: Crude oil and natural gas futures Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures traded higher before noon in Europe today, on worries about the crisis in Ukraine. Natural gas reversed some of the gains it made yesterday, when storms and rains pushed readings in the central and […]
  • NZD/USD trades little changed before US Q3 GDPNZD/USD trades little changed before US Q3 GDP New Zealand dollar traded little changed against its US rival on Thursday, as markets awaited the release of the preliminary value of US Gross Domestic Product for Q3 later in the day.NZD/USD touched a session high at 0.8386 at 8:22 GMT, […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futures edge lowerCommodities trading outlook: crude oil and natural gas futures edge lower WTI and Brent futures were still in the red during midday trade in Europe today, as traders await key readings on US oil inventories. Meanwhile, natural gas futures dropped further, as prices correct the excessive Monday rally.WTI futures […]