Key moments

Seven & i’s shares fell over 12% after the Ito family failed to secure funding for a $58 billion management buyout.

Couche-Tard increased its takeover bid to $47 billion, positioning itself as the frontrunner to acquire Seven & i.

The potential acquisition would be the largest of a Japanese company by a foreign buyer.

The founding Ito family of Japan’s Seven & i Holdings has failed to secure financing for a $58 billion management buyout, causing the company’s shares to plummet by 12.44% during Tokyo trading. Couche-Tard’s $47 billion takeover bid now stands as the leading proposal for the convenience store giant.

Seven & i, which owns the globally recognized 7-Eleven chain, confirmed in a statement that there is currently no actionable management buyout proposal from the Ito family to consider. The company added that it is evaluating all strategic alternatives, including Couche-Tard’s takeover offer. The Canadian firm, which operates the Circle K convenience stores, initially bid $38.5 billion but increased its offer after Seven & i rejected the first proposal.

The failure of the management buyout has shifted focus to Couche-Tard’s bid, which, if successful, would mark the largest acquisition of a Japanese company by a foreign entity. Analysts suggest that the collapse of the Ito family’s plan removes a key obstacle for Couche-Tard, as Seven & i’s board can no longer rely on the buyout as a fallback option.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of Seven & i’s corporate governance, with investors questioning whether the company is doing enough to maximize shareholder value. Meanwhile, Itochu, a major Japanese trading house and owner of the FamilyMart chain, withdrew its consideration of participating in the Ito family’s buyout, further impeding the founding family’s efforts. Itochu’s shares jumped by 5%.

As Seven & i weighs its options, the outcome of Couche-Tard’s bid could set a precedent for foreign acquisitions in Japan, a market increasingly seen as attractive due to corporate governance reforms and economic shifts. The retailer’s decision will be closely watched by investors and industry observers.