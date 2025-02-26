Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Oil Prices Steady Amidst Potential Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal and US Stockpile Data

Oil Prices Steady Amidst Potential Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal and US Stockpile Data

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: February 26, 2025
  • A potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is weighing on oil prices due to the possibility of sanctions being lifted.
  • Reports of declining U.S. crude oil inventories are offering some support to oil prices.
  • Brent crude oil futures suffer slight price decrease at $72.83 per barrel.

Oil prices remained relatively stable on Wednesday, hovering near two-month lows, as the possibility of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine exerted downward pressure. This potential resolution to the conflict has raised hopes of sanctions relief, which could significantly impact global oil supply. Conversely, a reported decline in U.S. crude oil inventories provided some support to prices.

Brent crude futures traded slightly lower at $72.83 a barrel by 12:56 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures also saw a minor decrease to $68.80.

The prospect of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal has been gaining traction, according to ING commodities strategists. The market is also closely monitoring the potential implications of a minerals agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine, which could further pave the way for the lifting of Russian sanctions, thereby reducing supply uncertainty.

Adding to the downward pressure on prices, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen highlighted concerns about potential economic consequences stemming from U.S. trade policies, including tariffs and initiatives to boost oil exports from countries like Iraq. These policies could trigger trade wars and hinder economic growth, impacting oil demand.

On a more positive note, market sources citing American Petroleum Institute data indicated a 640,000-barrel decrease in U.S. crude stocks for the week ending February 21. This data, if confirmed by the official Energy Information Administration (EIA) report later on today, would represent the first decline in U.S. crude oil inventories since mid-January, offering some price support. Analysts project a 2.6 million barrel increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Concerns about the potential impact of U.S. trade policies on global economic growth have weighed on oil prices, overshadowing worries about tighter near-term supply despite recent U.S. sanctions against Iran, according to ANZ Bank analysts.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for June 13thForex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for June 13th Friday’s trade saw AUD/USD within the range of 0.7371-0.7425. The pair closed at 0.7375, losing 0.51% on a daily basis. It has been the 11th drop in the past 24 trading days and also a second consecutive one. The daily low has been the lowest […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CHF daily forecastForex Market: EUR/CHF daily forecast During Friday’s trading session EUR/CHF traded within the range of 1.2151-1.2179 and closed at 1.2163.At 06:26 GMT today EUR/CHF was gaining 0.12% for the day to trade at 1.2148. The pair touched a daily low at 1.2144 at 02:45 GMT, […]
  • Amazon.com Inc.’s share price up, CEO Bezos officially presents the “Fire” Phone featuring a 3D screenAmazon.com Inc.’s share price up, CEO Bezos officially presents the “Fire” Phone featuring a 3D screen The Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.com Inc. – Mr. Jeff Bezos – officially revealed the company’s first smartphone, which features some characteristics that undoubtedly distinguish it from other products of such type, at the event on June […]
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd set to raise over $21 billion in its IPO, starts trading on Friday on the NYSEAlibaba Group Holding Ltd set to raise over $21 billion in its IPO, starts trading on Friday on the NYSE Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is expected to sell about $22 billion in shares on Thursday putting an end to speculations and sky-high interest from investors all over the world. The company will finally carry out its […]
  • GBP/USD fell to session lowsGBP/USD fell to session lows The sterling retreated against the US dollar on Tuesday, reaching its lowest point today, as sentiment was dominated by continuing uncertainty over the course of Federal Reserves monetary policy.GBP/USD fell to a session low at 1.5954 at […]
  • Copper holds steady ahead of ADP dataCopper holds steady ahead of ADP data Copper marked little gain on Wednesday and remained mainly steady in expectation for the ADP data, scheduled for release later today. The ADP Employment Change indicator for May is supposed to surge to 165 000, up from 119 000 in the preceding […]