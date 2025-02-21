Service Corp increases quarterly dividend to $0.32

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 6.67% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.

The dividend will be paid on March 31st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14th 2025, the company said.

Based in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International is a provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services along with final-arrangement planning in advance, which serves about 700,000 families per year.

Stock Performance

The shares of Service Corporation International (SCI) closed 0.30% ($0.24) lower at $78.65 in New York on Thursday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $11.342 billion.

The shares of Service Corporation International (SCI) went up 16.61% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 1.46% so far this year.