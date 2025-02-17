Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Microsoft to invest $700M in Poland data center

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
February 17, 2025

Microsoft President Brad Smith said at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that the tech giant intended to invest additional $700 million in Poland to bolster the nation’s cybersecurity, cooperating with the Polish armed forces.

Microsoft’s President said the company would invest in a second phase of the already completed $1 billion data center project in Poland, which was announced in 2020.

Yet, no further details were provided.

Stock Performance

The shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) closed 0.51% ($2.11) lower at $408.43 on Nasdaq on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.036 trillion.

The shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) went up 12.09% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have lost 3.10% so far this year.

