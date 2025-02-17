Microsoft to invest $700M in Poland data center

Microsoft President Brad Smith said at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that the tech giant intended to invest additional $700 million in Poland to bolster the nation’s cybersecurity, cooperating with the Polish armed forces.

Microsoft’s President said the company would invest in a second phase of the already completed $1 billion data center project in Poland, which was announced in 2020.

Yet, no further details were provided.

