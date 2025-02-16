Louisiana-Pacific increases quarterly dividend to $0.28

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 7.69% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share.

The dividend will be paid on March 13th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 27th 2025, the company said.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners globally.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Louisiana-Pacific Corp operates 22 plants across the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil.

Stock Performance

The shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) closed 0.08% ($0.09) higher at $112.36 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $7.892 billion.

The shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) went up 46.19% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen another 8.51% so far this year.