Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Louisiana-Pacific increases quarterly dividend to $0.28

Louisiana-Pacific increases quarterly dividend to $0.28

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 16, 2025

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 7.69% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share.

The dividend will be paid on March 13th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 27th 2025, the company said.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners globally.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Louisiana-Pacific Corp operates 22 plants across the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil.

Stock Performance

The shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) closed 0.08% ($0.09) higher at $112.36 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $7.892 billion.

The shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) went up 46.19% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen another 8.51% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7730-0.7782. The pair closed at 0.7740, losing 0.33% on a daily basis.At 7:21 GMT today EUR/GBP was up 0.04% for the day to trade at 0.7739. The pair touched a daily high at 0.7741 at […]
  • Spot Gold slips lower at start of data-laden weekSpot Gold slips lower at start of data-laden week Spot Gold edged lower on Monday due to likely profit-taking after last week's 0.67% surge, as market focus sets on a slew of key US macro data releases for more guidance on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.The ADP employment […]
  • Natural gas trading outlook: futures drop ahead of slight NE coolingNatural gas trading outlook: futures drop ahead of slight NE cooling Natural gas fell on Monday before cooler weather systems impact the US Midwest and Northeast mid-week, but losses were capped by an expected return of above-average temperatures and a leaner inventory build to be reported on […]
  • Forex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/JPY within the range of 123.65-124.20. The pair closed at 123.92, down 0.04% on a daily basis. The daily high has also been the highest level since July 21st, when the cross registered a high of 124.50.At 7:40 GMT […]
  • RBS share price down, reports narrower loss in 2014RBS share price down, reports narrower loss in 2014 Royal Bank of Scotland reported its seventh annual net loss on Thursday and said it will exit some markets in the year ahead as the state-backed bank focuses on its operations in Britain.For the twelve months of 2014 the company reported a […]
  • Oil dips to session low as U.S. inventories rise above projectionsOil dips to session low as U.S. inventories rise above projections Oil retained its daily losses and fell to session low after the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than expected last week to the highest since June, indicating lingering demand in the worlds […]