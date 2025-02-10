PotlatchDeltic announces $0.45 quarterly dividend

PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ: PCH) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 31st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 7th 2025, the company said.

PotlatchDeltic is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns 2.1 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina.

The firm also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Stock Performance

The shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) closed 0.18% ($0.08) lower at $45.11 on Nasdaq on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.549 billion.

The shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) went down 20.06% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 14.93% so far this year.