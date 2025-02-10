Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Capital One Financial announces $0.60 quarterly dividend

Updated: February 10, 2025

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 3rd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 18th 2025, the company said.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company, which had $362.7 billion in deposits and $490.1 billion in total assets as of December 31st 2024.

Capital One has branches mostly in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Stock Performance

The shares of Capital One Financial Corp (COF) closed 1.66% ($3.43) lower at $203.21 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $77.47 billion.

The shares of Capital One Financial Corp (COF) went up 36.00% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 13.96% so far this year.

