Enlightify Inc (NYSE: ENFY) said on Friday that it had entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Huadian Gaintime Investment Fund Management Co Ltd to jointly develop and invest in global renewable energy projects (with focus on solar, wind and hydropower initiatives).

Under the agreement, the two entities will establish the “Overseas Ready-to-Build Development Fund,” which will target high-quality renewable energy projects globally.

The partnership aims to develop at least 500 MW of renewable energy projects per year, Enlightify said.

”This partnership marks a significant milestone in Enlightify’s commitment to sustainability and global expansion,” Zhuoyu Li, CEO of Enlightify Inc, said in a press release.

”The partnership is built on principles of openness, mutual benefit, and long-term collaboration, ensuring that both parties can fully leverage their unique strengths and resources. Both parties will establish high-level consultation and departmental coordination mechanisms to ensure seamless communication and efficient project execution.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Enlightify Inc (ENFY) closed with no change at $1.31 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $19.379 million.

The shares of Enlightify Inc (ENFY) have added 27.18% to their value so far this year.