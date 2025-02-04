Genelux Corp appoints Chief Financial Officer

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, said on Monday that it had appointed Matthew Pulisic as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective January 30th.

Pulisic brings more than 19 years of finance and commercial experience within the biopharmaceutical industry.

Most recently, he was Vice President of Finance at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, a publicly-traded RNAi technology company.

Pulisic started his career at Amgen as a Research Associate.

”I am very pleased to welcome Matt as our new Chief Financial Officer. Matt’s financial acumen, strategic mindset and proven leadership abilities are an ideal fit for Genelux,” Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, said in a press release.

”His unique combination of financial expertise and scientific background will be valuable as the company continues building towards the potential launch of Olvi-Vec,” the CEO added.

Stock Performance

The shares of Genelux Corporation (GNLX) closed 10.63% ($0.42) lower at $3.53 on Nasdaq on Monday. It has been the steepest single-session loss for the stock since November 15th 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $121.92 million.

The shares of Genelux Corporation (GNLX) went down 83.15% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have added 49.58% to their value so far this year.