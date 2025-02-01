Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Occidental Petroleum downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs

Occidental Petroleum downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 1, 2025

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) plummeted more than 4% on Friday, after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” from “Neutral”, as it cited weaker capital returns and balance sheet concerns.

The Wall Street bank also revised down its 12-month price target on the stock to $45 per share from $54 previously.

“While we see longer-term catalysts for OXY to achieve its debt target and return to focusing on capital returns to shareholders, in the near-term as the company continues to focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, we believe that share price improvement will remain more limited,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in an investor note.

Stock Performance

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) closed 4.64% ($2.27) lower at $46.65 in New York on Friday. It has been the lowest closing price for the stock since December 19th 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $43.774 billion.

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) went down 17.25% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have lost another 5.58% of their value so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News