Dominion Energy announces $0.6675 quarterly dividend

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6675 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 20th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28th 2025, the company said.

This is the 388th straight dividend, which Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid stockholders.

Stock Performance

The shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D) closed 0.51% ($0.27) higher at $53.48 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $44.924 billion.

The shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D) went up 14.59% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have lost 0.70% of their value so far this year.