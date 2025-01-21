Alliant Energy Corp increases dividend to $0.5075

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT), which provides regulated energy service to nearly 1,000,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas clients across Iowa and Wisconsin, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5075 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 5.73% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.4800 per share.

The dividend will be paid on February 18th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31st 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) closed 0.80% ($0.48) higher at $60.55 on Nasdaq on Friday. It has been the highest closing price for the stock since December 10th 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $15.537 billion.

The shares of Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) went up 15.28% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 2.38% so far this year.