Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Alliant Energy Corp increases dividend to $0.5075

Alliant Energy Corp increases dividend to $0.5075

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 21, 2025

Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT), which provides regulated energy service to nearly 1,000,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas clients across Iowa and Wisconsin, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5075 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 5.73% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.4800 per share.

The dividend will be paid on February 18th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31st 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) closed 0.80% ($0.48) higher at $60.55 on Nasdaq on Friday. It has been the highest closing price for the stock since December 10th 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $15.537 billion.

The shares of Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) went up 15.28% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 2.38% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Natural gas down almost 2% on mild weatherNatural gas down almost 2% on mild weather Natural gas extended its steep fall and declined for an eleventh straight day as weather forecasting models continued to point at below-normal temperatures for the season, reducing demand for the fuel.On the New York Mercantile Exchange, […]
  • Gold retreats as investors see budget impasse resolved soonGold retreats as investors see budget impasse resolved soon Gold retreated on Thursday after advancing the most in two weeks on Wednesday as investors assessed the chance of a possible protraction of the government shutdown and its impact on the U.S. economy. Silver, platinum and palladium tracked […]
  • Natural gas futures remain lower despite upbeat inventories reportNatural gas futures remain lower despite upbeat inventories report Natural gas futures pared daily losses but remained on negative territory despite a bullish inventories report by the EIA as weather forecasters predicted above-normal temperatures across the eastern U.S.On the New York Mercantile […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/CAD traded within the range of 1.0868-1.0937 and closed at 1.0934.At 7:19 GMT today USD/CAD was losing 0.04% for the day to trade at 1.0931. The pair touched a daily low at 1.0928 during Asian […]
  • Boeing Co share price up, forecasts more deliveries to ChinaBoeing Co share price up, forecasts more deliveries to China Boeing Co, the worlds largest aerospace company and the biggest passenger-jet supplier to China, upgraded its projection of Chinese demand over the next 20 years to 6 020 airplanes valued at some $870 billion.The new forecast represents an […]
  • AUD/USD pares earlier losses, still close to one-month lows on diminished demand for riskier assetsAUD/USD pares earlier losses, still close to one-month lows on diminished demand for riskier assets Australian dollar managed to trim earlier losses against its US counterpart on trading Monday, but remained close to lows unseen in one month, as geopolitical tensions prompted investors to reduce their possessions of riskier assets.Having […]