MGE Energy announces $0.45 quarterly dividend

MGE Energy Inc (NASDAQ: MGEE), a public utility holding company, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1st 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of MGE Energy Inc (MGEE) closed 0.05% ($0.05) lower at $93.80 on Nasdaq on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.396 billion.

The shares of MGE Energy Inc (MGEE) went up 29.94% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have lost 0.17% of their value so far this year.