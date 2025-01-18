Ally Financial announces $0.30 quarterly dividend

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 14th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31st 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) closed 1.18% ($0.44) lower at $36.93 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a four-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $11.253 billion.

The shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) went up 3.12% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have added 2.55% to their value so far this year.