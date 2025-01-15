Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Euro Area industrial production rises for 2nd month in November

, | Updated: January 15, 2025

Industrial production in the Euro Area was reported to have risen 0.2% month-over-month in November, after a revised up 0.2% growth in October.

The latest result fell short of market consensus of a 0.3% increase.

In November, production rebounded for:

– energy (up 1.1% after a 1.3% drop in October);
– durable consumer goods (up 1.5% after a 1.6% decrease in October);
– non-durable consumer goods (up 0.1% after a 2.4% slump in October).

And, production rose further for:

– intermediate goods (+0.5% compared to +0.3% in October);
– capital goods (+0.5% compared to +1.7% in October).

Among major economies in the bloc, industrial production rose the most in Germany, by 1.3% month-over-month. In France, output grew 0.2% in November.

The Euro was little changed on the day against the British Pound, with the EUR/GBP currency pair last trading at 0.8433.

