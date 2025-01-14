Crown Holdings upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has upgraded Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCK) to “Overweight” from “Equal Weight” on improved marketing conditions for packaging.

Yet, the Wall Street bank revised down its 12-month price target on the stock to $105.00 per share from $109.00 previously.

Stock Performance

The shares of Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) closed 4.99% ($3.93) higher at $82.70 in New York on Monday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain since July 23rd 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $9.894 billion.

The shares of Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) went down 10.21% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have inched up 0.01% so far this year.