Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Crown Holdings upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Crown Holdings upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 14, 2025

Morgan Stanley has upgraded Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCK) to “Overweight” from “Equal Weight” on improved marketing conditions for packaging.

Yet, the Wall Street bank revised down its 12-month price target on the stock to $105.00 per share from $109.00 previously.

Stock Performance

The shares of Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) closed 4.99% ($3.93) higher at $82.70 in New York on Monday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain since July 23rd 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $9.894 billion.

The shares of Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) went down 10.21% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have inched up 0.01% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News