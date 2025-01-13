Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

India CPI inflation eases to 5.2% in December

Written by Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: January 13, 2025

Annual CPI inflation in India has slowed further, to 5.22% in December from 5.48% in November, data showed on Monday.

In comparison, a consensus of analyst estimates had pointed to a slowdown to 5.3%.

The inflation rate has remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target range of 2%-6%.

Food inflation in the country slowed to 8.39% in December from 9.04% in November.

In addition, cost of housing rose at a slower pace, by 2.71% YoY compared to 2.87% YoY in November.

And, deflation slowed for fuel and light (-1.39% YoY compared to -1.83% YoY in November).

The Indian Rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 86.6620 per US Dollar on Monday and was last trading at 86.6460 per USD.

