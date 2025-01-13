Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Coca-Cola Consolidated announces $2.50 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 13, 2025

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ: COKE) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 7th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 24th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) closed 2.56% ($32.95) lower at $1,254.20 on Nasdaq on Friday. It has been the steepest single-session loss since December 23rd 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $10.988 billion.

The shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) went up 35.72% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have lost 0.46% of their value so far this year.

