Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Sweden GDP grows the most since January 2023

Sweden GDP grows the most since January 2023

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 12, 2025

Sweden’s economy grew at a monthly rate of 1.4% in November, as it recovered from a 0.4% contraction in the prior month, data by Statistics Sweden showed.

It has been the sharpest monthly growth since January 2023.

“November saw an upturn in economic activity with growth in both goods- and service-producing industries as well as in general government production. ICT services showed the largest growth figures among services while stronger manufacturing and a continued recovery in construction both contributed to the upturn for goods-producers,” Mattias Kain Wyatt, economist at Statistics Sweden, commented.

The EUR/SEK currency pair settled 0.29% lower at 11.4448 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair remained little changed.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News