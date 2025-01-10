GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) said on Thursday that it had signed a long-term partnership with Calliope – a lifestyle brand of the Italian fashion franchise Teddy Group.

The contract encompasses warehouse management, e-fullfilment, returns management and value-added services such as labelling and inbound quality control.

“We are delighted to sign this partnership with Calliope to support the company’s ambitious growth plans,” Alessandro Renzo, Managing Director, Italy and Switzerland at GXO, said in a press release.

“We’re keen to provide Calliope with our distinct capabilities and deep expertise in fashion logistics as well as our continuous improvement approach, that will guarantee outstanding services for their current and future needs, in Italy and globally.”

Stock Performance

The shares of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) closed 1.84% ($0.84) lower at $44.70 in New York on Wednesday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.341 billion.

The shares of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) went down 28.87% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 2.76% so far this year.