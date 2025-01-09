Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Terreno Realty announces property sale for $16.9M

Written by Miroslav Marinov
January 9, 2025

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six coastal US markets, said this week it had sold an industrial property located in Union City, California, for about $16.9 million.

The property consists of one industrial distribution building, containing nearly 66,000 square feet on 3.0 acres, which is vacant.

Terreno Realty Corp acquired the property in 2015 for $7.4 million.

Stock Performance

The shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) closed 0.12% ($0.07) higher at $58.51 in New York on Wednesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.806 billion.

The shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) went down 5.63% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost another 1.06% so far this year.

