Sweden CPI inflation slows to 4-year low of 0.8%

Sweden CPI inflation slows to 4-year low of 0.8%

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 8, 2025

Sweden’s annual consumer inflation has eased to its lowest level since December 2020 in December last year.

The inflation rate slowed to 0.8% in December from 1.6% in the prior three months, the latest data by Statistics Sweden showed.

Market consensus had pointed to a lesser slowdown, to 1%.

Sweden’s consumer price index with a fixed interest rate (CPIF), Riksbank’s target variable for inflation, went up 1.5% year-on-year in December. It has slowed from 1.8% YoY in November, or the highest rate since May.

The flash data implied there could be room for two more interest rate cuts by the Riksbank this year.

The Swedish Krona was 0.16% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/SEK currency pair last trading at 11.5108.

