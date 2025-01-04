RTX’s Raytheon secures $946 million defense contract

RTX Corp’s (RTX) Raytheon unit has secured a $946 million contract to supply Romania with additional Patriot air and missile defense systems, the company said on Friday.

The contract includes fire units that consist of radars, control stations and missiles, RTX said.

“Raytheon is committed to providing Romania with advanced integrated air and missile defense capabilities to protect its citizens and critical infrastructure,” Pete Bata, senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon, said in a press release.

“Romania’s continued investment in Patriot is a testament to the nation’s dedication to ensuring collective security, deterrence, and stability across Europe.”

Stock Performance

The shares of RTX Corp (RTX) closed 0.12% ($0.14) lower at $115.87 in New York on Friday.

The aerospace and defense company’s total market cap now stands at $154.225 billion.

The shares of RTX Corp (RTX) went up 37.53% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have edged up 0.13% so far this year.