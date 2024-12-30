Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spain CPI inflation rises to 5-month high of 2.8%

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: December 30, 2024

Annual consumer price inflation in Spain has picked up to 2.8% in December from 2.4% in November, a preliminary figure showed on Monday.

It has been the highest CPI inflation rate since July, while it exceeded market consensus of 2.6%.

The latest figure was a result of base effects, as fuel prices rose compared to a drop in December 2023.

Spain’s annual core inflation rate, which excludes volatile categories such as food and energy, picked up to a four-month high of 2.6% in December.

In monthly terms, consumer prices in the country went up 0.4% in December, compared to a 0.2% increase in November.

The Euro was 0.21% weaker on the day against the US Dollar, with the EUR/USD currency pair last trading at 1.0398.

