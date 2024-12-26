SiteOne Landscape Supply purchases Custom Stone

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) said this week it had acquired Custom Stone, a wholesale distributor of hardscapes products with six locations across the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, Texas markets.

“The addition of Custom Stone will provide SiteOne with six well-located sites across three high-growth markets, making us the clear hardscapes leader in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston,” Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply, said in a press release.

“We look forward to welcoming the experienced and knowledgeable Custom Stone team to the SiteOne family and, together, better serving our combined customers.”

Stock Performance

The shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) closed 0.20% ($0.27) higher at $134.52 in New York on Tuesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $6.07 billion.

The shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) went up 38.51% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 17.22% so far this year.