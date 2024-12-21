Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Norway domestic loan debt growth slows in November

Norway domestic loan debt growth slows in November

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: December 21, 2024

The general public’s domestic loan debt in Norway has grown at an annualized rate of 3.6% to NOK 7.51 billion at the end of November, data by Statistics Norway showed.

The latter was a slowdown from 3.8% YoY in October.

Municipal government loan debt increased 7.6% YoY in November, while easing from 9.2% YoY in October.

Also, loan debt of non-financial corporations grew 1.9% YoY, slowing from a 2.3% YoY growth in October.

Meanwhile, loan debt of households rose 3.9% YoY, while picking up from a 3.7% YoY growth in October.

The EUR/NOK currency pair settled 0.62% lower at 11.7839 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair went up 0.88%, as it reversed a loss from the prior week.

