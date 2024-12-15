China FDI drops 27.9% YoY in January to November

Foreign direct investment in China decreased 27.9% year-on-year to CNY 749.7 billion in the period January to November 2024, data by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China showed.

That compares with a 29.8% YoY slump in the first ten months of the year.

82.53 billion yuan were invested in the high-tech manufacturing industries.

Foreign direct investment in medical equipment and instrument manufacturing went up 53.4% YoY, FDI in computer and office equipment rose 39.1% YoY and FDI in professional technical services increased 19% YoY.

Foreign direct investment from Germany surged 10.9% YoY, while FDI from Singapore rose 4.8% YoY, the data showed.

The USD/CNY currency pair settled 0.10% higher at 7.2751 on Friday. For the week, the currency pair edged up 0.08%.