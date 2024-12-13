Williams-Sonoma announces $0.57 quarterly cash dividend

Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 21st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 17th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) closed 0.43% ($0.81) higher at $191.38 in New York on Thursday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

This has been a fresh record high closing price for the stock.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $23.559 billion.

The shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) went up 75.58% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen another 89.69% so far this year.