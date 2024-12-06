Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Upbound Group increases quarterly dividend to $0.39

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: December 6, 2024

Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 5.40% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share.

The dividend will be paid on January 7th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 18th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) closed 0.73% ($0.25) lower at $33.84 on Nasdaq on Thursday, as they extended the losses from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.851 billion.

The shares of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) went up 50.64% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have edged down 0.38% so far this year.

