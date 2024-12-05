OGE Energy Corp appoints Chief Financial Officer

OGE Energy Corp (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, said on Wednesday that it had appointed Charles Walworth as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective December 4th.

Walworth has been with the company for over two decades and he most recently served as Treasurer.

“Chuck is a respected leader and the architect of one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry,” Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp’s Chairman, President and CEO, said in a press release.

“He cares about our people, customers, communities and shareholders and I look forward to serving alongside him as we continue to grow the company.”

OGE Energy Corp also announced a first quarter dividend of $0.42125 per share of common stock, which will be paid on January 31st 2025 to stockholders of record on January 6th.

Stock Performance

The shares of OGE Energy Corp (OGE) closed 0.40% ($0.17) higher at $43.00 in New York on Wednesday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $8.641 billion.

The shares of OGE Energy Corp (OGE) went down 11.68% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 23.10% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 2 out of 3 surveyed investment analysts had rated OGE Energy Corp’s stock as “Hold”, while 1 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $44.33, which translates into a 3.09% upside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $47.00.