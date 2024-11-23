Huawei Aims to Boost Harmony OS with 100,000 Apps in Next 12 Months

Chinese tech giant Huawei has set an ambitious target of reaching 100,000 applications on its Harmony operating system within the next 6-12 months. The company’s chairman, Xu Zhijun, announced the goal at a conference on Saturday, emphasizing the need for a robust ecosystem to support the operating system.

Huawei’s Harmony OS was launched five years ago as a response to US sanctions that cut off the company’s access to Google’s Android operating system. Despite making significant progress, Xu acknowledged that the system still requires more personalized and boutique apps to meet consumer needs.

The company currently has over 15,000 applications based on Harmony, but Xu believes that reaching 100,000 apps is crucial for the ecosystem to mature. He urged developers to work hard to enrich app offerings and called on government agencies, state companies, and social organizations to adopt Harmony as their operating system.

Xu also appealed to consumers to be patient with the system’s immaturity, saying that the more people use it, the faster it will become mature. The company’s efforts to develop a robust ecosystem are driven by the need for self-reliance in the face of elevated tensions with the US.

Huawei’s push for Harmony OS comes as the company faces increasing pressure from the US, with President-elect Donald Trump threatening to be tougher on China. The company’s ability to develop a robust ecosystem will be crucial in its efforts to reduce its dependence on US technology and establish itself as a major player in the global tech industry.

With its ambitious target of 100,000 apps, Huawei is sending a strong signal that it is committed to developing a world-class operating system that can compete with the likes of Android and iOS. Whether the company can achieve its goal remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Huawei is determined to succeed in the face of adversity.