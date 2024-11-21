US Prosecutors Call for Google to Sell Chrome and Exit Browser Business

The US Justice Department and a group of states have filed a proposal that would require Google to sell its Chrome browser and take drastic steps to end its monopoly on internet searches. The proposal comes after a judge ruled that Google’s dominance in general search services and search text advertising was indeed an illegal monopoly.

The proposed remedies are far-reaching and would significantly impact Google’s business operations. In addition to selling Chrome, Google would also be required to sell its Android operating system and be barred from owning or acquiring any interest in search or search text ad rivals for five years. This would prevent Google from stifling emerging competition or reducing the incentives of potential rivals to challenge its dominance.

Other proposed measures include preventing Google from cutting exclusive deals with manufacturers to set itself as the default search engine in devices, increasing performance and price transparency to advertisers, and sharing data with rivals. The proposal also calls for an end to exclusive deals that harm rivals, promoting a more level playing field in the search engine market.

The US Justice Department and the group of states argue that Google’s financial entanglements with current or future rivals pose a significant risk to the proposed remedy. By requiring Google to sell its Chrome browser and take other major steps, the proposal aims to promote competition and innovation in the search engine market, ultimately benefiting consumers.