Sweden's industrial output shrinks 1% YoY in September

November 9, 2024 2:28 pm

Sweden’s industrial production has contracted 1% year-on-year in September, following a revised up 4.4% YoY drop in August, data by Statistics Sweden showed.

September has been the sixth straight month of decreasing industrial activity.

The nation’s manufacturing output shrank 0.7% YoY in September, after a 4.5% contraction in August.

On the other hand, output at electricity, gas, steam and hot water plants rose 10% YoY in September, while accelerating from a 7.7% YoY increase in August.

In seasonally adjusted monthly terms, the country’s industrial production grew 1.2% in September.

The EUR/SEK currency pair settled 0.41% higher at 11.5770 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair went down 0.47%.

