India's foreign exchange reserves drop for 4th week

India’s foreign exchange reserves drop for 4th week

November 3, 2024 11:41 am

India’s foreign exchange reserves have eased for a fourth consecutive week from the record high of $704.9 billion registered in the last week of September.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the Reserve Bank of India decreased to $684.8 billion as of October 25th, the latest data showed.

The result was largely attributed to an outflow of foreign capital amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and as investors had higher preference for Chinese assets following Beijing’s stimulus measures.

The USD/INR currency pair settled little changed at 84.0600 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair inched down 0.02%.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
