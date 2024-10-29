US job openings drop to lowest since Jan 2021 in September

The number of job openings in the United States decreased to 7.443 million in September from a revised down 7.861 million in August, data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed.

In comparison, a consensus of analyst estimates had pointed to a level of 7.99 million.

It has been the lowest number of job openings since January 2021, implying a cooling labor market.

Job openings registered a decline in:

– health care and social assistance (by 178,000);

– state and local government, excluding education (by 79,000);

– federal government (by 28,000).

On the other hand, job openings went up in finance and insurance, by 85,000.

In September, job openings decreased in the South (by 325,000), in the West (by 63,000), in the Midwest (by 24,000) and in the Northeast (by 8,000).

The US Dollar Index, which reflects the relative strength of the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was last edging up 0.12% to 104.422.