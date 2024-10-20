Italy’s current account surplus increases in August

Italy’s current account surplus has increased to EUR 1.358 billion in August, data showed, from EUR 757 million in August 2023.

The nation’s services surplus expanded to EUR 1.2 billion in August from EUR 516 million a year earlier, as services credits rose to EUR 14.1 billion from EUR 13.5 billion.

Italy’s primary account deficit narrowed to EUR 76 million in August from EUR 344 million a year ago, while its secondary account deficit shrank to EUR 1.6 billion from EUR 1.8 billion.

In the meantime, the country’s goods surplus narrowed to EUR 1.8 billion in August from EUR 2.3 billion a year ago.

