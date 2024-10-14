Northwest Natural Holding increases dividend to $0.49

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE: NWN) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 0.51% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.4875 per share.

The dividend will be paid on November 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31st 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) closed 2.15% ($0.84) higher at $39.84 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.541 billion.

The shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) went down 18.18% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 2.31% so far this year.