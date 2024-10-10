Trane Technologies announces $0.84 dividend

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 31st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Trane Technologies plc (TT) closed 0.81% ($3.22) higher at $399.72 in New York on Wednesday, as they extended the gains from the previous three market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $90.205 billion.

The shares of Trane Technologies plc (TT) went up 45.10% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 63.89% so far this year.